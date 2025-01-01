2025 brings old problems and many new opportunities

There can hardly be any talk of a quiet start to the new year in Carinthian politics. After all, the first "major event" is already scheduled for January 12th: the referendum on wind turbines on Carinthia's mountains. Whether this vote will be a great moment for FP boss Erwin Angerer - after all, his party launched the initiative - remains to be seen. After all, the Freedom Party was able to celebrate major successes last year.