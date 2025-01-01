Carinthia Unofficial
2025 brings old problems and many new opportunities
The new year will once again be challenging for Carinthian politics in the state and municipalities - from money worries and disputes to a referendum.
There can hardly be any talk of a quiet start to the new year in Carinthian politics. After all, the first "major event" is already scheduled for January 12th: the referendum on wind turbines on Carinthia's mountains. Whether this vote will be a great moment for FP boss Erwin Angerer - after all, his party launched the initiative - remains to be seen. After all, the Freedom Party was able to celebrate major successes last year.
Cash-strapped municipalities
Carinthia's municipalities, on the other hand, had less to celebrate. The tight municipal coffers caused a few worry lines on the foreheads of the mayors. This is unlikely to change significantly in 2025. Many municipal leaders are therefore hoping for the new federal government and renegotiations on financial equalization. "We still have our backs to the wall!" is the tenor of the 132 municipalities in Carinthia.
For some time now, Klagenfurt's mayor Christian Scheider has also had his back to the wall. Because the provincial capital is at a standstill and has to live with the twelfth regulation from today. Whether Scheider will finally succeed this year in uniting city politics and putting it back on a sensible course is just as uncertain - but the chance is still there.
And so all Carinthian politicians should at least start the new year with a large portion of hope.
