31 fires and one partially torn off hand

A firecracker had apparently torn the 30-year-old man's hand apart in Ansfelden. The man suffered such serious injuries that he had to be taken to the accident hospital in Linz by the Red Cross. According to initial information, it is said to be a partial amputation of the hand or fingers. At the hospital, the microsurgeons had already prepared to treat one or two injuries. After an 18-year-old in Seewalchen blew off part of his hand before New Year's Eve, there were two seriously injured firework victims this year.