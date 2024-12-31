100 brave swimmers plunged into the icy Achensee

This was the 22nd time that the ice-cold fun had been held and thrilled spectators with an entertaining combination of daring and humor. As every year, each "dive" began with a refreshing "shock cooling", in which the swimmers had a bucket of ice-cold water poured over them before plunging into the cool water and covering the 25 meters to an artificial iceberg floating in the water. Once there, they had to ring the New Year's Eve bell and then swim back to shore as quickly as possible.