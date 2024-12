Hundreds of thousands flock to Vienna’s city center

The 33rd Vienna New Year's Eve Trail has opened: since Tuesday at 2 pm, the stages on Freyung, Am Hof, Graben, Stephansplatz, Kärntner Straße and Neuer Markt have been attracting visitors with a free program covering all genres. The Winter Market at Riesenradplatz in the Prater and Rathausplatz - the largest of the eight stages - start the program at 8 pm and 10 pm respectively.