Big predictions

Ambition & will for the year 2025

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 11:00

Inge Mimlich is a numerologist and has taken a look at the new year for us. What she has to say about the New Year's baby and the state elections.

The German native of Jahrndorf has been working with numbers for many years. The retired teacher is also the author of the book "Zahlen (er)zählen - Knacke deinen Code". According to Mimlich, everything is already written at birth. You just have to be able to read your personal code!

What about the New Year's baby?
We asked her to create a little "numeroscope" for the New Year's baby and the year 2025. Born on January 1, 2025, month number 1 and destiny number 2 result in 11 (1+1+2+2+5=11; 1+1 in turn results in 2).

"The New Year's baby will be characterized in particular by courage, initiative and leadership qualities," reveals the Deutsch Jahrndorfer. "His motto will be: problems are there to be solved, not to be despaired of."

 Two of the most outstanding character traits: Tact and diplomacy. Sport as a hobby will be an important basis for his life.

2025 in general and 19.1. in particular...
2025 is a year of nine (2+0+2+5). "The 9 stands for the highest quality in our lives," explains Mimlich. In positive terms, this means ambition, but healthy selfishness is also important. If lived negatively, you want to win at all costs - and will walk over dead bodies to do so. "In 2025, we will get rid of a lot of things that we no longer need. Don't hold on to it. Rather trust that better things will follow."

Curbing emotions
And what will 19.1. bring in Burgenland? Mimlich does the math. "The 1, the 'I want' stands opposite the 9, humanity. 1+9 is 10, the 1 with the 0 stands for Pluto and it brings order. It will mean curbing emotions. One thing is clear: there will no longer be just the 'I', it will have to become a 'we'. On this day, nothing will get past a coalition."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

