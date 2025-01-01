Ambition & will for the year 2025

2025 in general and 19.1. in particular...

2025 is a year of nine (2+0+2+5). "The 9 stands for the highest quality in our lives," explains Mimlich. In positive terms, this means ambition, but healthy selfishness is also important. If lived negatively, you want to win at all costs - and will walk over dead bodies to do so. "In 2025, we will get rid of a lot of things that we no longer need. Don't hold on to it. Rather trust that better things will follow."