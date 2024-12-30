"Hopeless missions"

According to estimates by the USA and its allies, Russia has mobilized around 11,000 North Korean soldiers to reinforce its own troops. These had been deployed on the front line in the Kursk region, primarily for so-called "human wave tactics". This involves sending a large number of soldiers into battle, even if it is clear in advance that many of them will die. According to Kirby, the soldiers are considered "expendable" by the military leadership during their attacks and sent on hopeless missions.