All dry as dust
Fire departments appeal: “Stop the crashing!”
It hasn't rained for far too long in the southern and eastern parts of Styria. It is dry as dust. Just a small spark is enough to trigger a catastrophe, as the fires of the last few days have shown. The fire departments are therefore appealing: "Stop firing fireworks!"
Three major forest fires have kept the Styrian fire departments in the Graz area on their toes over the last few days. In Semriach and Friesach, firefighters from other fire brigades helped out to get the flames under control. They were not allowed a breather, as forest and meadow areas were also on fire in Laßnitzhöhe and St. Radegund.
At least in the case of the large fire in Semriach, a New Year's Eve rocket could have been the cause. The police have not confirmed this information and investigations are still ongoing. The fact is, however, that the earth is dry as dust due to the lack of precipitation. Hence the appeal from the fire department: "Please stop shooting! For the sake of nature and the fire department!"
We ask the public to refrain from using fireworks. It is currently extremely dangerous, forests and meadows are extremely dry.
Herbert Buchgraber, Bereichsfeuerwehrverband Graz-Umgebung
Bild: Bereichsfeuerwehrverband Graz-Umgebung
Herbert Buchgraber, press spokesman for the Graz-Umgebung Fire Brigade Association, can only agree: "We ask the public to refrain from using fireworks. It is currently extremely dangerous, the forest and meadows are extremely dry. Apart from the danger this poses to wildlife anyway."
Buchgraber is aware that some people still don't want to do without the fireworks. He would like to say to them: "If there is no other way, then please keep the legal distances when shooting and in places where nothing can happen. Secure them with fire extinguishers and water buckets so that you can react quickly if the worst comes to the worst. If something should happen, please call the fire department emergency number 122 immediately and do not wait. It's better to drive for nothing than the other way around." Governor Mario Kunasek also appeals to people's common sense: "In weather conditions like these, we can only ask people to refrain from shooting or at least limit it to New Year's Eve."
Because even in the next few days, no precipitation is expected in the affected dry areas: "Especially in parts of western and eastern Styria and also in Aichfeld, it has hardly rained in the last few days. In Graz, there has been just one liter since 19 December, and nothing on the days before that either," says meteorologist Martin Kulmer from Geosphere Austria. "It's really dry as dust. A cold front is moving in on Friday night, which will end the mild phase in the mountains. It will cool down by around ten degrees, but there won't be much snow, around 10 to 15 centimeters in the Enns Valley. In the south, where precipitation is most urgently needed, there's still nothing. I therefore agree with the previous speakers and strongly advise against shooting off firecrackers."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
