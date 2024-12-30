Fire departments appeal: “Stop the crashing!”

Buchgraber is aware that some people still don't want to do without the fireworks. He would like to say to them: "If there is no other way, then please keep the legal distances when shooting and in places where nothing can happen. Secure them with fire extinguishers and water buckets so that you can react quickly if the worst comes to the worst. If something should happen, please call the fire department emergency number 122 immediately and do not wait. It's better to drive for nothing than the other way around." Governor Mario Kunasek also appeals to people's common sense: "In weather conditions like these, we can only ask people to refrain from shooting or at least limit it to New Year's Eve."