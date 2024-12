Austria slips deeper and deeper into debt crisis

Far away from Maastricht targets

"Austria continued to build up debt in the third quarter of 2024," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. "At the same time, the debt ratio, i.e. the ratio of public debt to economic output, rose from 82.9 percent in the second quarter of 2024 to the current 83.2 percent and has thus moved further away from the Maastricht target of 60 percent."