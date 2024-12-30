Volocopter files for insolvency & seeks investors

It was only in mid-November that Volocopter appointed Oliver Vogelgesang as Chief Financial Officer. He came from electric aircraft pioneer Lilium from Bavaria, which was also insolvent. The start-up only announced at Christmas that the investor consortium Mobile Uplift Corporation was taking over operations. According to a spokesperson, 750 employees who had been made redundant a few days before Christmas were to be brought back. Unlike Volocopter, the insolvency proceedings are being conducted under self-administration.