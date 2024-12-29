Man abandons girl (14) in wilderness after sex

The girl's family found out about the acquaintance

Fortunately, the girl's family found out about the acquaintance and set out to find her and the gamer. Notified authorities found the 28-year-old in the middle of the celebrations in Jennings. When asked where the girl was, he responded and showed investigators her location. Responding officers found the 14-year-old about 68 kilometers from his home in the woods in "good health," they said. She had been there for about two days and was hospitalized after the dramatic rescue.