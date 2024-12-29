Fatal online date
Man abandons girl (14) in wilderness after sex
Police have found a missing 14-year-old girl from the US state of Tennessee. An older male online acquaintance had allegedly had sex with her and left her in the woods - while the alleged perpetrator spent Christmas with his family!
The police recently announced that the 28-year-old man had met the schoolgirl on an online gaming platform. On December 23 (local time), he allegedly picked up the 14-year-old from her home and drove her to his residence in St. Rose (Louisiana).
There he allegedly had sex with the girl. She is said to have later revealed to him that she was only 14 years old. Both then left the town on the east bank of the Mississippi.
The 28-year-old is said to have then bought her a tent, food and water and dropped her off in a wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish.
The man then drove to Jennings, more than 250 kilometers away. He had wanted to spend the holidays there with his family. But things turned out differently.
The girl's family found out about the acquaintance
Fortunately, the girl's family found out about the acquaintance and set out to find her and the gamer. Notified authorities found the 28-year-old in the middle of the celebrations in Jennings. When asked where the girl was, he responded and showed investigators her location. Responding officers found the 14-year-old about 68 kilometers from his home in the woods in "good health," they said. She had been there for about two days and was hospitalized after the dramatic rescue.
Man was arrested
For the man, Christmas ended in custody. An arrest warrant was later issued for human trafficking and sexual harassment. The 28-year-old now has to answer to a court for incitement to juvenile delinquency and aggravated kidnapping of a child.
