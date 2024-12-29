Two boys (16 and 15) on a high-speed joyride

A police patrol wanted to stop a car with blue lights in the Villach area at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The driver ignored this and accelerated. He was driving at a speed of at least 70 km/h in the Mühlenweg in the 30 km/h zone and then fled at over 135 km/h. At the cemetery in St. Martin, the rear end of the car swerved due to the excessive speed and risky driving; it skidded and almost collided with a concrete wall.