Numerous offenses
Two boys (16 and 15) on a high-speed joyride
At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, two boys gave police in Villach a chase: they had stolen the ignition key from the 16-year-old's mother and went on a high-speed joyride.
A police patrol wanted to stop a car with blue lights in the Villach area at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The driver ignored this and accelerated. He was driving at a speed of at least 70 km/h in the Mühlenweg in the 30 km/h zone and then fled at over 135 km/h. At the cemetery in St. Martin, the rear end of the car swerved due to the excessive speed and risky driving; it skidded and almost collided with a concrete wall.
The car was eventually parked on a company site. When the patrol arrived, the occupants had fled on foot.
After a short manhunt, a 16-year-old from Villach was stopped first. He denied that he had been driving. Immediately afterwards, a 15-year-old was also found, who confirmed that the 16-year-old had been driving the vehicle.
Stealing the keys from the mother
Investigations revealed that the 16-year-old's mother had borrowed the car. The 16-year-old secretly took the car key and took turns driving the car with the 15-year-old between 1 am and 2 am. A third person, whose identity has not yet been fully clarified, was also in the car.
Neither of the two boys has a driving license. They will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt for unauthorized use of vehicles. The 16-year-old is also being investigated for endangering physical safety due to his risky driving with several people in the car. Finally, charges are also being brought for numerous administrative offenses. Further investigations will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.