Graz indoor tournament
New record! 100,000 euros for a good cause
A complete success! The fifth charity indoor tournament of the Lions Club soccer legends at the Raiffeisen Sportpark provided a great atmosphere, great action on the pitch and a huge financial success. Over 100,000 euros were raised for a good cause. To be continued.
Shortly after the final whistle, the organizers made a promise. "The Legends Tournament will of course take place again next year," said the Lions Club team Andreas Cretnik and Oliver Wieser, who once launched the event.
The magic of the soccer heroes of yesteryear was once again a real crowd-puller this year, with 3,000 spectators once again causing pandemonium in the stands of the Graz Sportpark. The last players and fans did not leave the Sportpark until well after midnight.
The only downer this time was that both record winners Sturm (sixth place) and defending champions GAK (third) had no say in who won the tournament. Team Croatia snatched it after beating Rapid 6:4 in the thriller final. "Nothing but praise"We are happy all round, everyone was satisfied - fans, players and sponsors. There was nothing but praise, all the teams would love to come again," said Andi Cretnik. The charity tournament was held for the fifth time and this year set a new record. "Including the auction, we raised almost 100,000 euros for the good cause. As always, all of the proceeds will go to families in Styria who are not doing so well," says Cretnik, who is sticking to the previous tournament framework with Oliver Wieser.
Even though the number of spectators is enormous, the Lions Club team is still not considering moving to the larger Stadthalle and holding the two-day event there. "We're staying loyal to the Sportpark. Maybe we'll do it for the tenth anniversary."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.