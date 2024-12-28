New record! 100,000 euros for a good cause

The only downer this time was that both record winners Sturm (sixth place) and defending champions GAK (third) had no say in who won the tournament. Team Croatia snatched it after beating Rapid 6:4 in the thriller final. "Nothing but praise"We are happy all round, everyone was satisfied - fans, players and sponsors. There was nothing but praise, all the teams would love to come again," said Andi Cretnik. The charity tournament was held for the fifth time and this year set a new record. "Including the auction, we raised almost 100,000 euros for the good cause. As always, all of the proceeds will go to families in Styria who are not doing so well," says Cretnik, who is sticking to the previous tournament framework with Oliver Wieser.