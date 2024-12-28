Traffic jams again due to the Tauernautobahn roadworks

Vacation season means traffic jams on the A10: the affected and long-suffering people of Tennengau are once again annoyed by the avalanches of cars that pass through their communities as many drivers try to avoid the traffic jam on the highway. At lunchtime, the traffic jam stretched from Hallein to Golling in the direction of Villach, i.e. for around ten kilometers. Time lost: at least one and a half hours. There is also a traffic jam in the direction of Salzburg between Eben im Pongau and Pfarrwerfen. Drivers can expect to wait around an hour here. The block clearance is active in both directions.