Loss of time and annoyance
Traffic jams again due to the Tauernautobahn roadworks
Many drivers will need patience on Salzburg's roads on Saturday, especially in the area of the tunnel construction sites on the A10: the reason is long traffic jams. According to the ÖAMTC, the time lost on the Tauernautobahn is one and a half hours. Both directions are affected.
Vacation season means traffic jams on the A10: the affected and long-suffering people of Tennengau are once again annoyed by the avalanches of cars that pass through their communities as many drivers try to avoid the traffic jam on the highway. At lunchtime, the traffic jam stretched from Hallein to Golling in the direction of Villach, i.e. for around ten kilometers. Time lost: at least one and a half hours. There is also a traffic jam in the direction of Salzburg between Eben im Pongau and Pfarrwerfen. Drivers can expect to wait around an hour here. The block clearance is active in both directions.
Lots of traffic on other roads too
Traffic is therefore also slowing down on the main road between Kuchl and Golling. A number of drivers are likely to try to avoid the traffic jam through the villages despite the road closures. According to the ÖAMTC, there is also heavy traffic on the Pass Thurn road near Mittersill in the direction of St. Johann in Tirol and in the Kleines Deutsches Eck near Bad Reichenhall.
