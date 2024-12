Drugged driver flees through river after accident

The emergency services were not allowed a good night's sleep on Saturday morning: At around 1.30 a.m., the Stubenberg am See fire department and the police were called to an accident. Shortly after the Stubenbergsee lake, but already in the gorge, a car that was not registered for traffic and had two different and stolen license plates on it had overturned. Lying on its roof, it came to a standstill on the road.