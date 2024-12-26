Lots of rumors
Sturm star stays, but others are in high demand!
Transfer season is also the time of many rumors! The Sturm professionals made good use of the international stage in the fall and put themselves on display with strong performances in the Champions League. According to well-informed sources, several players from the double winners could move abroad in January.
Sturm fans can breathe a sigh of relief - because: The report that Brighton would order loanee Malick Yalcouyé back to the island in the winter due to his strong performances in the fall turned out to be false. Brighton coach Fabian Hürzeler has now made this clear: "There are no plans with Malick for the winter, they are summer plans. Let's see how we do this season, then we can see in the summer whether it's necessary to bring him back as a six-man or give him more playing time elsewhere," said the German.
But: Rumors that other key players could leave in the winter just won't stop. In addition to a German second division club, a first division club is also said to have Niklas Geyrhofer in their sights. The 24-year-old Styrian's contract expires after this season.
The Danish duo William Böving and Mika Biereth are not the only ones who are rumored to be on the move; according to well-informed sources, Otar Kiteishvili is also high on the list. Clubs from Germany and other leagues are keen on the Georgian. However, Sturm have not (yet) received any concrete inquiries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
