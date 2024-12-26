Sturm star stays, but others are in high demand!

Sturm fans can breathe a sigh of relief - because: The report that Brighton would order loanee Malick Yalcouyé back to the island in the winter due to his strong performances in the fall turned out to be false. Brighton coach Fabian Hürzeler has now made this clear: "There are no plans with Malick for the winter, they are summer plans. Let's see how we do this season, then we can see in the summer whether it's necessary to bring him back as a six-man or give him more playing time elsewhere," said the German.