Russian missile caused plane crash

As unusual damage can be seen on the outer skin of the aircraft, there is speculation that the plane may have been shot down with an anti-aircraft missile. Photos and videos of the tail show damage that resembles the impact holes of metal splinters on anti-aircraft weapons. The Chairman of the Senate in Kazakhstan rejected this as an unsubstantiated claim. However, the country's deputy head of government said that this could not be denied either. A public prosecutor added that there was no result of the investigation as yet.



Here you can see the holes in the hull.