Fuss around ÖTTV
Players do not compete! Fierce dispute escalates
At the Austria Top 12 table tennis tournament in Baden on Sunday, there will be a player protest against the head of the national association ÖTTV. Athletes' spokesman Daniel Habesohn announced that several athletes will not be taking part in the elite tournament at home because of the accusations against ÖTTV President Wolfgang Gotschke and Sports Director Stefan Fegerl. Measures are also being demanded by the Presidents' Conference to protect the athletes.
"Due to the serious allegations of psychological violence and neglect against Wolfgang Gotschke and Stefan Fegerl, some athletes have decided not to take part in the Austria Top 12 in protest," said Habesohn in a statement as the athletes' spokesperson for the players concerned. "The nine provincial association presidents, as the supervisory body of the board, must fulfill their supervisory duties and ensure that the well-being of the athletes, coaches and officials is not endangered. Unfortunately, this is not happening and therefore we do not see ourselves in a position to compete there."
Continued fear of professional consequences
Specifically, there are currently four players who are refusing to take part in the women's and men's twelve-a-side competitions. According to Habesohn, however, some of those affected would also play in Baden - for fear of professional consequences in the event of non-participation. Other professionals such as European champion Sofia Polcanova have canceled for other reasons, but agree with the content of the player representative's statement.
After the allegations against Gotschke and Fegerl came to light, the ÖTTV set up an internal investigation committee. Shortly before Christmas, this commission presented a report which, according to reports, substantiated the massive allegations against the accused. However, the Presidents' Conference has not yet made any decisions. Habesohn now sees it as the duty of the heads of the provinces, as improvements for those affected have so far failed to materialize. Further talks are to take place at the beginning of January.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.