Players do not compete! Fierce dispute escalates

"Due to the serious allegations of psychological violence and neglect against Wolfgang Gotschke and Stefan Fegerl, some athletes have decided not to take part in the Austria Top 12 in protest," said Habesohn in a statement as the athletes' spokesperson for the players concerned. "The nine provincial association presidents, as the supervisory body of the board, must fulfill their supervisory duties and ensure that the well-being of the athletes, coaches and officials is not endangered. Unfortunately, this is not happening and therefore we do not see ourselves in a position to compete there."