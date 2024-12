“Makes no sense!” ÖSV lady misses home race

"It already hurts a lot"

Her knee was already making itself felt before the World Cup in Levi (25th place) and she had tried everything to get it under control. "There were occasional glimmers of hope, but at the end of the day the result was swelling in the knee. I'm now trying to let it heal conservatively." The knee needs rest so that the inflammation can subside. "It really hurts not to be at my home World Cup, but my top priority now is to get back to 100 percent physical fitness," said the 27-year-old.