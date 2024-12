How to improve your job and income in the new year!

At the end of November, almost 384,000 people were looking for a job - an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the previous year. However, this is no reason to throw in the towel and not try to improve your own situation, say three labor market professionals: AMS board member Johannes Kopf, compensation consultant Conrad Pramböck and karriere-at managing director Georg Konjovic. Kopf: "Even in times of crisis, there are companies that are growing, filling vacancies or advertising new ones. That's why there are thousands of people taking up new positions every day, even in difficult economic times." Of course, you have to be careful.