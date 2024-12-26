Christmas is a thing of the past: New Year’s Eve markets open

Market office director Andreas Kutheil guarantees: "There are certainly enough lucky charms for the year 2025." No wonder, because from Friday, you can once again buy pigs, chimney sweeps, lucky clovers and other talismans for the New Year at 183 stalls and five official New Year's Eve markets across the city.

The official whinnies quietly: Every approved stall is legally a Viennese market area. This means that there are more "markets" in Vienna in the run-up to New Year than ever before.