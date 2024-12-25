Automatically saved design

Launched in August 2018, the approximately 700-kilogram "Parker Solar Probe" orbits the sun on highly elliptical orbits and therefore alternately passes close to and far from the sun. According to NASA, it had already come closer to the sun than any other spacecraft before during its first flyby in October 2018 at 42.7 million kilometers. In 2021, it was the first spacecraft to fly through the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona. In 2023, it even came within just over 7 million kilometers of the surface of the sun.