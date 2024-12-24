Walkner open: “This time was character-defining”

New project on the agenda

However, the year 2025 also brings uncertainties: His employer KTM is insolvent. "I don't think that much will change for me," says Kuchler, "I'm still on sick leave, I'm a brand ambassador and I'll stay with the brand for now. No matter what happens with my sporting future." This is taking shape in the background: "I'm already working quite purposefully on a new project." Normal motorcycling is already possible again, but his last motorsport appearances - in the lead car at the Weiz Rally or in the passenger seat of world champion Sebastien Ogier at the Central European Rally - point to four wheels. Will he get into the race car with his buddy Hirscher? "I don't think Marcel would take part." At least not as a co-driver. "And I can drive better than I can co-drive," says Walkner. His wish for the Christ Child? Over the last twelve months, I've realized that there's nothing more important than health."