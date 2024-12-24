Horror injury in 2023
Walkner open: “This time was character-defining”
Last year, Matthias Walkner feared for his leg in hospital on Christmas Eve. This year, the Dakar winner can celebrate with his family.
"Last Christmas was the worst time in my life." Matthias Walkner will never forget Christmas Eve 2023. "I was full of morphine, but I was still in so much pain that I had to send my family home." 19 days earlier, the 2018 Dakar winner had shattered his left ankle during training in California. There was a six-centimeter hole in the bone.
"You become very humble"
He has undergone six operations - the longest of which lasted 15 hours - to repair the damaged joint. "This time was character-defining. It really puts everything into perspective and makes you very humble. That's why I'm very grateful that I'm healthy and at home now and still have my foot," says Walkner. This year he will finally be able to spend the family holidays with his loved ones again.
"I used to panic just before the Dakar if someone coughed in my area. That's why I was always quite short with my relatives at Christmas," he recalls, "this year we're all celebrating at home with me." What's more, "Hiasi" will be celebrating New Year's Eve at home instead of in the desert for the first time in nine years. In the new year, a few screws will then come out of his damaged leg: "The easily accessible metal will come out in March."
New project on the agenda
However, the year 2025 also brings uncertainties: His employer KTM is insolvent. "I don't think that much will change for me," says Kuchler, "I'm still on sick leave, I'm a brand ambassador and I'll stay with the brand for now. No matter what happens with my sporting future." This is taking shape in the background: "I'm already working quite purposefully on a new project." Normal motorcycling is already possible again, but his last motorsport appearances - in the lead car at the Weiz Rally or in the passenger seat of world champion Sebastien Ogier at the Central European Rally - point to four wheels. Will he get into the race car with his buddy Hirscher? "I don't think Marcel would take part." At least not as a co-driver. "And I can drive better than I can co-drive," says Walkner. His wish for the Christ Child? Over the last twelve months, I've realized that there's nothing more important than health."
