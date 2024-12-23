Inheritance from the father
Police operation: Styrian woman and son hoarded weapons
Over 5000 rounds of ammunition, 70 long guns, pyrotechnics and Nazi devotional objects - what the police found on the farm of a family in the Liezen district of Styria is shocking. The owner (50) refuses to make a statement. Her 17-year-old son claimed to have inherited the items from his father.
The farm building was searched on Saturday by order of the Leoben public prosecutor's office after a complaint was filed. During the search, special police forces were also called in, explosives experts (SKO) and police service dogs were deployed.
Around 5000 rounds of ammunition
In total, over 70 weapons, around 5000 rounds of ammunition, pyrotechnic items including accessories, as well as illegal National Socialist items were discovered and seized. The officers also found several road signs in the house, which are believed to have been stolen.
Heir of the father
When the suspected mother and son team were questioned, the 50-year-old woman did not want to make a statement. The 17-year-old son confessed and stated that he had inherited the prohibited items from his father.
Both are at large and will be charged with numerous offenses. In addition, a temporary weapons ban was imposed.
