After triple victory
ÖSV eagles: “It’s hard to beat us like this!”
Austria's ski jumpers are celebrating a sensational tour dress rehearsal! Daniel Tschofenig, Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft ensured a triple victory in Engelberg on Sunday: "In concentrated form, we are hard to beat!"
The Christmas party on Saturday evening has long been a cherished tradition for the Austrian ski jumping team at the Engelberg World Cup. "We always have an insane amount of fun with the Secret Santa presents," grins Stefan Kraft.
This time, the local long jumpers moved the presents from the team hotel to the large Titlis ski jump. Daniel Tschofenig flew to his second career victory yesterday ahead of his two teammates Jan Hörl and Kraft: "It's almost kitschy in this weather. Light snowfall, the three of us in first, second and third place. You can't do much better than that."
For Red-White-Red, it was only the second triple victory in the idyllic winter sports resort since the World Cup premiere in 1980. Thomas Morgenstern led an Austrian triple success on December 17, 2010, ahead of Andreas Kofler and Wolfgang Loitzl. The Carinthian Olympic champion went on to win the Four Hills Tournament.
"We are well positioned"
A good omen to finally bring the Tournament Eagle back to Austria after 2015? "In concentrated form, we are hard to beat. You don't win a tour alone, but as a whole team," said ski flying champion Kraft. Young star Tschofenig said: "We are in a good position, we just have to show our performance and our potential."
Head coach Widhölzl put the brakes on the euphoria a little: "Pius Paschke is not first in the World Cup for nothing. He's now had a weekend where things didn't quite go to plan. He is still the big favorite for me. We are in the hunter's role."
Women's competition canceled
The second women's competition in Engelberg was canceled after 48 of 55 jumpers due to snowfall and gusts of wind. "To be honest, I'm glad I took the lift down," said Lisa Eder, who finished fourth the previous day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
