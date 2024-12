Perez’s bull exit a legal obstacle course

Perez always publicly stated that he wanted to fulfill his contract - knowing full well that Red Bull wanted to get rid of him. Negotiations dragged on until the season finale in Abu Dhabi before the two parties were able to reach an agreement after all. A few days ago, Perez finally reported an amicable separation on Instagram, whereby the Mexican is likely to have received a hefty severance package. However, the amount was kept secret. In any case, it was a long road to get there ...