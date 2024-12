99ers shooting party – and the governor celebrates

New LH cheered along

"We did a great job of preparing, we also put a lot of shots on goal. It could easily be 3:0," said attacker Paul Huber about the 1:0 third-period lead. But less than three minutes had been played in the middle period when Sam Antonitsch made it 2:0 for the 99ers. 123 seconds later, the buzzer sounded again - this time Trevor Gooch threw his arms up in the air. The fans in the Liebenau bunker loved it - among them Mario Kunasek, for the first time as governor. He was also pleased that the game was practically over after Tim Harnisch made it 4-0 just moments before the second buzzer. Vela made it 5:0 with his second goal in the 47th minute and the Caps were knocked out.