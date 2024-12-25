Pop icon and activist: Annie Lennox turns 70

No desire to tour

The Eurythmics released another album ("Peace") in 1999, which was their last, and completed one more tour. Since then, Stewart and Lennox have only appeared on stage together occasionally - although they are still friends in private. "In the last 20 years, Annie and I have been offered pretty much every tour you can imagine," Stewart told dpa last year, "but Annie doesn't want to go on tour." The producer and guitarist is now touring with the "Eurythmics Songbook". Three female singers are singing instead of Lennox.