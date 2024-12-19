FPÖ criticizes
Personal protection for politicians’ families under scrutiny
Since coronavirus, the number of threats against politicians and their family members has increased enormously. FPÖ MP Wendelin Mölzer is now criticizing the use of "private individuals".
"We'll blow you up. With a car bomb." It is easy to send such threats. This one has only just been sent to Kathi Nehammer, the wife of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. She is one of a handful of private individuals who have to live with daily personal protection due to the official position of a family member.
FPÖ inquiry about costs
For an FPÖ member by the name of Wendelin Mölzer, it's a real feast for the eyes. In a parliamentary question, he calls for "transparency regarding the personal protection costs of Katharina Nehammer". He is "concerned" about the costs for taxpayers and the need to protect a mother of two.
But how does one get the dubious pleasure of being guarded around the clock? Mölzer's boss Herbert Kickl could probably explain it to him if he were asked. But we first asked the responsible insiders, who currently have their hands full with the new government formation and the corresponding security precautions.
DSN assesses the threat situation
Three people are currently under permanent protection: Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. 400 specially trained officers are on duty "at the push of a button" if there is a potential threat to certain people. Experts from the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN) are responsible for deciding whether and who will be protected by future members of the government. There are constant threat analyses including risk and situation assessments.
"Not a matter of prestige, but a deep intervention"
Personal protection is certainly no joke - "this is not a matter of prestige", says an insider. Karoline Edtstadler can tell you a thing or two about it; the minister had to be guarded after a "blood attack". And she wasn't happy about it either. "Yes, it is a psychological challenge. An intrusion into a person's private life. Bodyguards go with you to the toilet," says one person in the know. "It's no walk in the park." In any case, the number of threats in Austria has been rising steadily since coronavirus - especially online. The Middle East conflict is also leaving its mark, it is said.
