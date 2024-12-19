Personal protection for politicians’ families under scrutiny

"Not a matter of prestige, but a deep intervention"

Personal protection is certainly no joke - "this is not a matter of prestige", says an insider. Karoline Edtstadler can tell you a thing or two about it; the minister had to be guarded after a "blood attack". And she wasn't happy about it either. "Yes, it is a psychological challenge. An intrusion into a person's private life. Bodyguards go with you to the toilet," says one person in the know. "It's no walk in the park." In any case, the number of threats in Austria has been rising steadily since coronavirus - especially online. The Middle East conflict is also leaving its mark, it is said.