“Disadvantaged”: VW managers sue the Group

The VW managers are invoking the Whistleblower Protection Act and the Supply Chain Duty of Care Act. According to the information from the court, they want to have reported the alleged violations to various authorities such as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). At the hearing on Thursday, a possible chamber date for June 2025 was set, according to the court.