Problems uncovered
“Disadvantaged”: VW managers sue the Group
Two Volkswagen managers are seeking several million euros in damages from the Group in court. The plaintiffs feel that they were put under pressure and disadvantaged after they had reported alleged grievances internally.
In total, around 7.5 million euros are at stake, the Braunschweig Labor Court announced on request. According to a report in the "Braunschweiger Zeitung", the reported irregularities concern harmful pollutants in the interiors of Volkswagen models.
The two managers also claim to have uncovered gaps in the documentation of the materials used in VW vehicles, the report continued. In many cases, VW was not in a position to provide evidence of the materials used.
According to information from the court, Volkswagen rejected the allegations and denied the requirements for compensation. The two conciliation hearings were initially concluded without result on Thursday, according to the labor court.
The VW managers are invoking the Whistleblower Protection Act and the Supply Chain Duty of Care Act. According to the information from the court, they want to have reported the alleged violations to various authorities such as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). At the hearing on Thursday, a possible chamber date for June 2025 was set, according to the court.
