Timo Glock is back! The former Formula 1 driver and now Sky TV pundit is back behind the wheel himself - in the DTM.
Glock has signed a contract with Dörr Motorsport, which cooperates with the traditional British racing team McLaren.
Glock completed a total of 91 races in Formula 1 in 2004 and from 2008 to 2012, taking three podium finishes in a Toyota. From 2013 to 2021, he was a BMW works driver in the DTM, achieving five victories in 148 starts.
I definitely feel like I'm full of juice - despite now being 42 years old. There is no doubt that I still have it in me. I'm completely convinced of that.
Team-mate 23 years younger
"I've never completely lost touch with the DTM. I think the project is very, very good and exciting. Dörr Motorsport wants to take the next step and I can help with my experience," the 42-year-old told Bild. Glock will be team-mate to Ben Dörr, the 19-year-old son of team owner Rainer Dörr. Both will drive a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo.
Glock continues: "I am to play a central role in building up the team. Our goal is to consistently finish in the top 10 in the second year of this racing team. Perhaps podium finishes are also possible. In any case, I feel like I'm full of juice - despite now being 42 years old. There is no doubt as to whether I still have it in me. I am completely convinced of that. And in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso shows that you can still do it even at 43."
Still with Sky
However, Glock will continue to work as a Formula 1 pundit for Sky. "I will continue to work as a pundit for Sky and report on ten or eleven races. Of course, that also means that my calendar will be a bit fuller next year," said Glock.
