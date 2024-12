Grabher continues her run of success in New Zealand

It took just 74 minutes for Julia Grabher to convert her second match point against Elyse Tse to win 6:2, 6:1 and secure her place in the quarter-finals of the ITF W35 tournament in Tauranga (Nzl). The Dornbirn native - currently ranked number 490 in the world - lived up to her role as favorite from the outset against the New Zealander, who is ranked 720 positions lower.