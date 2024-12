Rear-end collision in Voitsberg: three people injured

At around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 31-year-old woman from the Voitsberg district was driving on the Grazer Vorstadt municipal road in the direction of Krems. Because she wanted to turn left, she stopped her vehicle for traffic reasons. The following driver, a 47-year-old woman from Voitsberg, noticed the stationary vehicle too late and hit the stationary car despite emergency braking. A 29-year-old driver from the district of Voitsberg, who was also following, was able to prevent his car from being rear-ended by braking and steering into the oncoming lane. However, this resulted in a collision with an oncoming car driven by a 44-year-old woman from Voitsberg.