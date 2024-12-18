Italian cooks up a storm
New restaurant with pizza and pasta like in the old days
Just before Christmas, a new Italian restaurant opens in the Gortana Passage in Wels. At Da Tano, guests can look forward to more than just Italian flair. They also embark on a journey into the past. The food is cooked grandma style. The restaurant's interior is also "retro".
Italian restaurants have a long tradition on the second floor of the Gortana Passage in Wels. From Wednesday, December 18, the "dolce vita" is back in full swing: Da Tano is opening its doors. The name was pre-programmed. It is derived from the short form of pizza chef Gaetano. The "Tano", who grew up in Manduria (Apulia), has now lived in Wels for ten years.
Collaboration with a gastro couple
The 42-year-old is now inviting guests on a culinary journey to his homeland together with the couple Hülya and Patrick Balange, who are well known in the Wels gastronomy scene. "I cook grandma-style," reveals the Italian. The pizza is baked in a wood-fired oven. "According to the original Neapolitan recipe," says the chef. The dough has to mature for at least 48 hours and the tomato sauce has to be cooked. The crust must be thick and airy. Preparing fresh pasta was more than just a duty for the proud Italian. "It's a must," smiles the southerner.
Farewell to night-time gastronomy
He also revealed the restaurant's specialty to the "Krone" in advance: truffle pasta from a Parmesan loaf. The opening of the restaurant also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Balange family's lives: "We are saying goodbye to the Nacht-Gastro. We can finally ring the closing time before midnight," says the couple, who are still looking for a successor for the Wildwechsel nightclub.
