New restaurant with pizza and pasta like in the old days

Collaboration with a gastro couple

The 42-year-old is now inviting guests on a culinary journey to his homeland together with the couple Hülya and Patrick Balange, who are well known in the Wels gastronomy scene. "I cook grandma-style," reveals the Italian. The pizza is baked in a wood-fired oven. "According to the original Neapolitan recipe," says the chef. The dough has to mature for at least 48 hours and the tomato sauce has to be cooked. The crust must be thick and airy. Preparing fresh pasta was more than just a duty for the proud Italian. "It's a must," smiles the southerner.