Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Roadstars in Graz

Driving school is bankrupt: students are up in the air

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 16:17

The Graz driving school Roadstars is insolvent again and has ceased operations. It is unclear what will happen next for around 600 customers. A bitter legal dispute is smouldering in the background following a new takeover. 

0 Kommentare

Around 20 customers of the Roadstars driving school were supposed to take their driving test on Tuesday - and thus, in the best-case scenario, have their long-awaited driving license in their hands in time for Christmas. But that will not happen. The driving school was closed on Thursday last week and all exams had to be canceled. The bad news comes as a complete surprise to around 600 customers who are currently training with the company.

Bankrupt again after a year
According to KSV1870, the driving school then filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday - almost exactly one year after Roadstars GmbH had already filed for insolvency once before. At that time, a settlement was reached and operations continued.

The days leading up to the current bankruptcy petition were turbulent, with a legal dispute simmering in the background for some time. In July, Philipp Kipperer, also the owner of other driving schools in Styria, acquired the operating company of the Roadstars driving school. However, the license to operate the driving school remained with the previous owner Jakob Goldberg. "It was agreed that he would hold the license. But last Thursday he suddenly resigned it. This means I am legally not allowed to continue running the driving school," explains Philipp Kipperer and is annoyed that "customers are being left out in the cold."

Continuation uncertain
Former managing director Jakob Goldberg sees things differently: "Although I was still the legal director according to the Motor Vehicle Act, I no longer had the right to inspect and had to resign my license under pressure from the trade licensing office." Both parties emphasize that they are involved in a legal dispute. There may have been major discrepancies in the takeover and the financial management of the company.

Many unsettled customers have already contacted the Chamber of Labor, confirms AK consumer protection expert Katharina Gruber. The future of the driving school is still unclear. According to KSV1870, an insolvency administrator will examine whether a continuation is in the interests of the creditors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf