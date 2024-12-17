Driving school is bankrupt: students are up in the air

The days leading up to the current bankruptcy petition were turbulent, with a legal dispute simmering in the background for some time. In July, Philipp Kipperer, also the owner of other driving schools in Styria, acquired the operating company of the Roadstars driving school. However, the license to operate the driving school remained with the previous owner Jakob Goldberg. "It was agreed that he would hold the license. But last Thursday he suddenly resigned it. This means I am legally not allowed to continue running the driving school," explains Philipp Kipperer and is annoyed that "customers are being left out in the cold."