Roadstars in Graz
Driving school is bankrupt: students are up in the air
The Graz driving school Roadstars is insolvent again and has ceased operations. It is unclear what will happen next for around 600 customers. A bitter legal dispute is smouldering in the background following a new takeover.
Around 20 customers of the Roadstars driving school were supposed to take their driving test on Tuesday - and thus, in the best-case scenario, have their long-awaited driving license in their hands in time for Christmas. But that will not happen. The driving school was closed on Thursday last week and all exams had to be canceled. The bad news comes as a complete surprise to around 600 customers who are currently training with the company.
Bankrupt again after a year
According to KSV1870, the driving school then filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday - almost exactly one year after Roadstars GmbH had already filed for insolvency once before. At that time, a settlement was reached and operations continued.
The days leading up to the current bankruptcy petition were turbulent, with a legal dispute simmering in the background for some time. In July, Philipp Kipperer, also the owner of other driving schools in Styria, acquired the operating company of the Roadstars driving school. However, the license to operate the driving school remained with the previous owner Jakob Goldberg. "It was agreed that he would hold the license. But last Thursday he suddenly resigned it. This means I am legally not allowed to continue running the driving school," explains Philipp Kipperer and is annoyed that "customers are being left out in the cold."
Continuation uncertain
Former managing director Jakob Goldberg sees things differently: "Although I was still the legal director according to the Motor Vehicle Act, I no longer had the right to inspect and had to resign my license under pressure from the trade licensing office." Both parties emphasize that they are involved in a legal dispute. There may have been major discrepancies in the takeover and the financial management of the company.
Many unsettled customers have already contacted the Chamber of Labor, confirms AK consumer protection expert Katharina Gruber. The future of the driving school is still unclear. According to KSV1870, an insolvency administrator will examine whether a continuation is in the interests of the creditors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
