Press gets tough with German chancellor

"Corriere della Sera": "This marks the end of one of the shortest governments in German history. What was supposed to be a courageous coalition according to Scholz is now, in the opinion of observers, a failed experiment. Why has Olaf Scholz failed? Clearly, three months after he took office, Russia invaded Ukraine and the coalition agreement was a waste of time. It is debatable whether he failed because of his icy, arrogant personality, which failed to connect with the country. Or whether his style of social democracy - business-friendly, technocratic, albeit social - is a remnant of the 2000s that voters reject. In this respect, Scholz's character and values are dangerously similar to those of his would-be successor Friedrich Merz."