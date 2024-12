The “little Ländle” saves the ÖSV interim balance sheet

The Ländle is also number one in terms of points collected. Of the 1506 World Cup points collected so far, 452 have been scored by Vorarlberg athletes. Both Patrick Feurstein (112 points) and Liensberger (177) are currently the best-placed ÖSV athletes in the race for the overall World Cup. "Liensi", Ari, Nina Ortlieb and Magdalena Egger together collected 262 of the total 781 points of the red-white-red ski ladies - that corresponds to almost a third. In the men's event, the Feursteins and Johannes Strolz scored 190 points between them. Only the Tyroleans were more eager to collect points, with six skiers scoring 222 points so far.