Wills of an old farmer turned into a thriller

On the secondary front, even at the OGH

The son's lawyer has now appealed to the Supreme Court (OGH). He found an irregularity in the files (due to the settlement of wills) and an "incorrect legal assessment". The latter concerns another front in the complex case: another son of the old farmer has been living in the officially abandoned farm for two and a half years - quite obviously unannounced. The dispute over this and how this should be assessed under inheritance law is a matter for the Supreme Court. The 70-year-old is supposed to pay 166,699 euros to his brother and is despairing over this case.