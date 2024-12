Police record 50 charges after 500 breathalyzer tests

The Salzburg police were active again last weekend. Focus checks in Anthering, various standard checks in the rest of the country. A drug driver on cocaine, opiates and other addictive substances, a female driver with a blood alcohol level of one per mille, a Romanian with 1.8 per mille: the officers had their work cut out for them. According to the police, a total of 500 breathalyzer tests were carried out. These resulted in 30 organ mandates and 50 reports: every tenth driver was responsible for an offense!