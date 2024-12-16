Jonathan (17) fell into misfortune

In the coma, it is now time to make arrangements for the future of Jonathan, who was also a member of the fire department and a passionate electric guitar player. His parents want to bring him home. This will be difficult and expensive, as social worker Daniel Meikl explains. Although level 7 care allowance and the increased family allowance have been approved, in order to be able to care for Jonathan appropriately, massive conversion work on the house and a vehicle suitable for the disabled to transport him to the necessary therapies are necessary, in addition to many care aids and other things. "The total costs here amount to more than 200,000 euros. Unfortunately, many requests for help have been turned down," explains Meikl, explaining that the family is now heavily reliant on donations.