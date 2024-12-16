Family needs help
Jonathan (17) fell into misfortune
It was a tragedy that turned the Haas family's life upside down: The teenage son barely survived a deep fall and has been in need of round-the-clock care ever since.
Things will never be the same again for fun-loving Jonathan and his family as they were before January 27. Back then, the 16-year-old wanted to slide down the banister of the stairs outside the house in the district of Zwettl in the Waldviertel and fell so badly that he only just escaped with his life.
"I was coming home in the car when a friend ran towards me, gesticulating wildly and shouting that Jonathan had fallen two stories," says his mother Manuela, describing the beginning of the tragedy. As a member of the Red Cross crisis intervention team, she knew what to do, called the emergency services and began resuscitation. The emergency doctor who arrived quickly, the flight with the emergency helicopter to the St. Pölten hospital and two emergency operations, in which both skullcaps had to be removed, were able to save Jonathan's life. Unfortunately, the doctors also had to tell his parents that their son would remain a nursing case. Jonathan will always be a care case.
In May, Jonathan was transferred from hospital to the "Rekiz" early rehabilitation center in Salzburg, where he has been ever since and is also cared for around the clock by one of his parents. "Jonathan has made physical progress here and we have been able to familiarize ourselves with his care. Unfortunately, he is still unable to swallow and therefore has to breathe through a tracheostoma and be fed via a tube. He cannot move or express himself through facial expressions," says his mother Manuela, describing the condition of the 17-year-old.
In the coma, it is now time to make arrangements for the future of Jonathan, who was also a member of the fire department and a passionate electric guitar player. His parents want to bring him home. This will be difficult and expensive, as social worker Daniel Meikl explains. Although level 7 care allowance and the increased family allowance have been approved, in order to be able to care for Jonathan appropriately, massive conversion work on the house and a vehicle suitable for the disabled to transport him to the necessary therapies are necessary, in addition to many care aids and other things. "The total costs here amount to more than 200,000 euros. Unfortunately, many requests for help have been turned down," explains Meikl, explaining that the family is now heavily reliant on donations.
If you would like to support the family: "Krone readers help Lower Austria", IBAN AT07 5300 0034 5592 4447, reference: "Jonathan"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.