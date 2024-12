"No longer expected it"

Eder, who had already finished third in Lillehammer, improved from ninth place to the podium in the second run. The skier from Salzburg was around eight points behind Klinec, her advantage over fourth-placed Sara Takanashi from Japan was just 1.1 points. "To be honest, I no longer expected to make it onto the podium, but of course I'm delighted," said Eder. Former serial winner Sara Marita Kramer was eliminated in qualifying in 49th place. Next weekend, two large hill competitions are on the program in Engelberg.