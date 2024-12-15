Obersteiner: “Graz has poured oil on the fire!”

What a gala! In the 7:3 win over Fehervar on Friday, the KAC recalled the great home performances of the previous season for the first time in a long time. Biting, fast and aggressive - they gave the top team with the best defense in the league no chance. "We kept them on the outside at the back and were very present in front of their goal," said Daniel Obersteiner. "The first two thirds were the best 40 minutes of the entire season."