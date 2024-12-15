Vorteilswelt
With fan article ban

Obersteiner: “Graz has poured oil on the fire!”

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 06:57

That's possible! The KAC's 7:3 gala was reminiscent of the great home performances in the previous season. Now the high-voltage duel with the Graz-99ers awaits on Sunday. Fueled by the ban on fan merchandise for the Klagenfurt team outside the visitors' sector. KAC striker Daniel Obersteiner: "We want the next red party."

What a gala! In the 7:3 win over Fehervar on Friday, the KAC recalled the great home performances of the previous season for the first time in a long time. Biting, fast and aggressive - they gave the top team with the best defense in the league no chance. "We kept them on the outside at the back and were very present in front of their goal," said Daniel Obersteiner. "The first two thirds were the best 40 minutes of the entire season."

Daniel Obersteiner scored twice against Szekesfehervar and is in good form.
Daniel Obersteiner scored twice against Szekesfehervar and is in good form.
(Bild: f. pessentheiner)

First brace since 2020
The 26-year-old scored a brace for the first time since February 2020 - and is happy that things are going well offensively after two horror seasons with six goals and six assists due to injury: "I don't seem to have forgotten how to score goals," grins "Obse". "Of course that's good and gives me new self-confidence. We can continue like this."

Zitat Icon

Graz has added fuel to the fire with the ban and heated up the game even more. We want to celebrate the next red party with our fans there.

KAC-Stürmer Daniel Obersteiner

From is in a bad way
He and his colleagues (From is injured and wobbly) face a tough trip to Graz this Sunday. Where there has been a stir for a week because of the ban on KAC fan merchandise outside the visitors' sector. Obersteiner: "Graz has poured oil on the fire with this, heating up the game even more. They seem to want to prevent another red party in their arena - but that's exactly our goal."

Graz fans intimidated
As reported, KAC fan merchandise will be banned in all areas of Sunday's game except the visitors' sector. This brought criticism from both Klagenfurt and the league. According to the Styrians, some Graz fans felt intimidated by the Klagenfurt fans in the seating area during the KAC's 4-0 away win last November. How the ban on fan merchandise is supposed to change that is the big question.

The plan for the duel with former colleagues Manuel Ganahl, Lukas Haudum and Rok Ticar for Obersteiner and Co? "We have to start as aggressively as we did against Fehervar. Because every team makes mistakes under pressure!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
