Christmas with a difference
A celebration of sustainable joy instead of abundance
The careful use of resources is becoming increasingly important. Reason enough to question consumer behavior around Christmas and look for sustainable alternatives.
The Christmas season - full of lights, presents and festive cheer. But between glittering shop windows, last-minute purchases and crowded shopping streets, the question arises: is this really the spirit of Christmas?
While the consumer frenzy has become the new tradition, there is also a growing awareness of the urgent need for sustainability and mindfulness. Well-chosen alternatives and conscious decisions can make the Christmas season not only more environmentally friendly, but also more fulfilling. This starts with small changes: Instead of shiny wrapping paper, which often ends up in the trash, you can choose creative alternatives made from newspaper or recyclable fabric, for example.
Giving time together as an alternative
Sabine Klapf from the non-profit organization Südwind, based in Dornbirn, has more tips: "You should think about what you can or want to give as a gift that makes sense. Maybe it's time spent together. In the form of a concert or an outing. That way, you also create shared memories."
Homemade things - be it jam with fruit from your own garden, home-baked goods or a knitted scarf - not only show creativity, but also appreciation. In the event that a gift in kind is required, Klapf refers to the sustainable consumption pyramid. This is based on the principle that existing items should be used or repaired before a new purchase is considered.
Second-hand or upcycling are also sustainable options. "It doesn't necessarily have to be new products that end up under the Christmas tree. Technology items such as cell phones, laptops or cameras, for example, can also be purchased via refurbed websites and are therefore often cheaper and definitely more sustainable," says Klapf. "Refurbed" means that these are used goods that a manufacturer or retailer has refurbished, cleaned and checked for functionality and then offers for sale again - often with a 12-month guarantee. If you want to make conscious purchases in stores, you can use the Südwind seal check (see fact box) to find out how ecologically or socially fair a product has been manufactured.
Fair standards for donations
If you also want to do good, you have the option of supporting a charitable organization in the field of humanitarian aid or nature conservation. When doing so, you should look out for the donation seal of approval, emphasizes Klapf. This is an award given to non-profit organizations that confirms that the organizations in question have a system of objective and comprehensible standards for both fundraising and administration.
There is even potential in terms of sustainability when it comes to Christmas trees. "If you want an environmentally friendly Christmas tree, it's best to buy organic quality," advises Karin Enzenhofer from the environmental protection organization WWF. This guarantees that no chemical-synthetic pesticides or artificial fertilizers were used during cultivation. "This way, the soil is less polluted," emphasizes the expert. Organic Christmas trees also make more sense from a health point of view, as conventional trees can release pesticides and the like in heated living rooms.
If no organic Christmas tree is available, you should choose a tree from regional cultivation in order to minimize transport routes and thus CO2 emissions. The origin can be identified by the paper ribbon at the top, which represents the colors of the corresponding federal state. Nordmann firs and blue spruces are particularly popular. According to the WWF, both species are not native to this country and are therefore not adapted to the local flora and fauna. This is why large quantities of pesticides have to be used when growing them. "It is better to use the common spruce, which is native to Austria," says Enzenhofer. But perhaps doing without a tree altogether is also an option - and decorating a tree in the garden instead.
Sustainable Christmas
- Special vintage finds and second-hand goods can not only be found on numerous platforms on the internet, but also in the Carla stores run by Caritas Vorarlberg, for example.
- Giving with meaning - gifts that do good and support people in need: www.shop.caritas.at/schenken-mit-sinn
- Vorarlberg also has 15 world stores selling fair trade products and numerous smaller and larger farm stores where you can buy regional food.
- If you want to find out more about the work of Südwind or would like to support the organization: www.suedwind.at
The seal check can be found at: www.suedwind.at/siegelcheck
And finally, even the way we celebrate can be made more sustainable. "In these often stressful times, it is important to use your energy reserves sparingly. For example, you can cook the festive meal together with friends or family and divide up the tasks," says Sabine Klapf. Planning a plant-based or at least meat-reduced menu can be surprisingly creative and delicious. Here too, it is important to focus on regional products rather than exotic ingredients, which usually have a long transportation route behind them.
So Christmas doesn't have to be a time of senseless excess - it can be a celebration of conscious choices and responsible use of our resources.
