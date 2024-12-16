A celebration of sustainable joy instead of abundance

If no organic Christmas tree is available, you should choose a tree from regional cultivation in order to minimize transport routes and thus CO2 emissions. The origin can be identified by the paper ribbon at the top, which represents the colors of the corresponding federal state. Nordmann firs and blue spruces are particularly popular. According to the WWF, both species are not native to this country and are therefore not adapted to the local flora and fauna. This is why large quantities of pesticides have to be used when growing them. "It is better to use the common spruce, which is native to Austria," says Enzenhofer. But perhaps doing without a tree altogether is also an option - and decorating a tree in the garden instead.