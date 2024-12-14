Ukraine peacekeeping force
Expert: At least 150,000 soldiers needed
According to media reports, confidential talks have been taking place for weeks between representatives of several NATO countries on how a possible ceasefire in Ukraine could be monitored. According to Austrian Army Colonel Markus Reisner, such a ceasefire could only be secured with a robust peacekeeping force.
As a pure observer mission would not be sufficient in his opinion, soldiers would also have to be armed to secure peace, Reisner told the newspaper "Welt am Sonntag". "In my view, at least 100,000 to 150,000 soldiers would be necessary for successful peacekeeping in Ukraine."
The number could be reduced again later. But especially at the beginning of the mission, "complex logistics are necessary, such as careful mine clearance along the front line." In addition, the probability of ceasefire violations is significantly higher with a small number of soldiers, according to the military expert.
Which troops Putin would like to have
"The largest European countries, i.e. Germany, France, the UK and Italy, should not be able to provide more than 25,000 to 50,000 soldiers in the initial deployment," said the internationally recognized expert. In addition, there would be several thousand troops from other EU countries. In addition, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin will have an interest in "as many countries as possible from the so-called Global South, i.e. from countries such as India and Bangladesh, but also from the African continent".
Trump recently received praise from Moscow for an interview with Time magazine. In this interview, the US President-elect described it as crazy that Ukraine is using missiles supplied by the USA for attacks far into Russian territory. "I vehemently oppose sending missiles hundreds of kilometers into Russia," said Trump. "Why are we doing this? We are only escalating this war and making it worse. We shouldn't have let that happen," said the 78-year-old.
Praise for Trump from Moscow
In doing so, he once again signaled in a particularly clear way that he is likely to take a different course in American Ukraine policy than outgoing President Joe Biden. In November, the latter had given Ukraine permission to deploy ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia. Moscow then warned of the outbreak of a new world war.
"We like that. It is obvious that Trump understands exactly what is escalating the situation," explained Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Trump's comments were completely in line with Moscow's stance, Moscow said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.