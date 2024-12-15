MCI new-build canceled: Empty coffers wherever you look

However, it is more likely that another fact was decisive and led to the insight: Empty coffers wherever you look - whether in many municipalities, at state or federal level. At the latter, the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos have been clucking for weeks without having laid a single egg. The end of this new MCI building is one with horrors - around 30 (!) million euros in planning costs have been wasted. But it's still better than just dragging your feet with no foreseeable end in sight. Private entrepreneurs would probably have pulled the ripcord on the MCI project sooner.