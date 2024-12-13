“Pool package won’t help us with new builds”

Once the swimming pool is up and running, its ongoing operation must also be financed. The pool fund provides around 250,000 euros in funding per year for each of the 25 indoor pools in Tyrol. However, the Axam swimming pool, for example, would need up to 400,000 euros a year to keep it running. The rest would have to be borne by the municipality. "In any case, the operators are happy about the basic amounts for financing," emphasizes WK swimming pool spokesperson Ulrich Mayerhofer.