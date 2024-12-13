Drone delivers food to hungry visitors to the Great Wall in China

Real heroes have to go to Badaling. The Great Wall winds its way through the town in the north-west of Beijing - a place of pilgrimage for the Chinese. Mao Zedong once climbed up there and is said to have said: Anyone who has not been on the wall is not a real hero. Decades later, masses of tourists still struggle to climb the former protective wall. Those who have made the strenuous climb in this high-tech country can reward themselves at the top with fast food or drinks - delivered by a drone.