The legend club beckons for one Klagenfurt player
Austria Klagenfurt veteran Christopher Wernitznig can make history in tomorrow's supplementary match against Salzburg! With one appearance, the 34-year-old would have 400 Bundesliga games under his belt, something only three Carinthians have achieved since the league was re-established in 1974. "Wuschi" would thus also join the Bundesliga legends club. Of course, the purple-white run is also set to end in the city of Mozart...
Congratulations! Austria Klagenfurt's veteran Christopher Wernitznig can make history - tomorrow with an appearance away against Salzburg. It would be his 400th Bundesliga game. The 34-year-old could become the 36th player since the Bundesliga was founded in 1974 to break the 400-game barrier (see info box below!). Carinthia goalkeeper Walter Knaller is ahead of winger Dieter Ramusch with 518 games.
Bundesliga appearances since 1974
1. Heribert Weber (defender) 573 games
2. Michael Baur (defender) 566 games
3. Wolfgang Knaller (goalkeeper) 518 games
4. Dieter Ramusch (winger) & Leo Lainer (defender) 514 games
6. Joachim Standfest (defender) 508 games
7. Walter Kogler (defender) 495 games
36. Christopher Wernitznig (midfield) 400 games
14 years in the Bundesliga
In addition, "Wuschi" the "400" also earns a place in the Bundesliga Legends Club, in which one can be elected through special achievements. Only five Carinthians before him have achieved this: Wolfgang and Walter Knaller, Dieter Ramusch, Friedl Koncilia and Walter Kogler.
"That's amazing! 400 games is quite a house number. Of course that makes me proud. But to be honest, it doesn't seem like that long. I've been playing in the top division for a total of 14 years." "Wuschi" moved from VSV to Wacker Innsbruck in January 2011, before moving on to WAC in July 2014. He then docked at Austria Klagenfurt in July '22. "I was also lucky that I was spared more serious injuries."
"Europe" and the championship round
His highlights? "Of course the appearances with WAC in the Europa League. We played against top teams like Dortmund, Tottenham, Roma and Feyenoord. Nobody can take those memories away from you. The time in Klagenfurt is also a dream. We made it to the championship round three times in a row - nobody really thought we could do that."
Eliminate own mistakes
But Violett are currently going through tough times. They've lost four games in a row - and now they're going to Salzburg. "We're currently making too many mistakes, we have to stop that. Our goal has to be to play to nil. You can only overcome a phase like this with hard work. Every player has to deliver a top performance."
Cvetko also in the spotlight
Christopher Cvetko can also look forward to a very special assignment: it would be Bundesliga match 100 for the fighter's heart.
