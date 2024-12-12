Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

400th Bundesliga match

The legend club beckons for one Klagenfurt player

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 17:50

Austria Klagenfurt veteran Christopher Wernitznig can make history in tomorrow's supplementary match against Salzburg! With one appearance, the 34-year-old would have 400 Bundesliga games under his belt, something only three Carinthians have achieved since the league was re-established in 1974. "Wuschi" would thus also join the Bundesliga legends club. Of course, the purple-white run is also set to end in the city of Mozart...

0 Kommentare

Congratulations! Austria Klagenfurt's veteran Christopher Wernitznig can make history - tomorrow with an appearance away against Salzburg. It would be his 400th Bundesliga game. The 34-year-old could become the 36th player since the Bundesliga was founded in 1974 to break the 400-game barrier (see info box below!). Carinthia goalkeeper Walter Knaller is ahead of winger Dieter Ramusch with 518 games.

Bundesliga appearances since 1974

1. Heribert Weber (defender) 573 games

2. Michael Baur (defender) 566 games

3. Wolfgang Knaller (goalkeeper) 518 games

4. Dieter Ramusch (winger) & Leo Lainer (defender) 514 games

6. Joachim Standfest (defender) 508 games

7. Walter Kogler (defender) 495 games

36. Christopher Wernitznig (midfield) 400 games

14 years in the Bundesliga
In addition, "Wuschi" the "400" also earns a place in the Bundesliga Legends Club, in which one can be elected through special achievements. Only five Carinthians before him have achieved this: Wolfgang and Walter Knaller, Dieter Ramusch, Friedl Koncilia and Walter Kogler.

"That's amazing! 400 games is quite a house number. Of course that makes me proud. But to be honest, it doesn't seem like that long. I've been playing in the top division for a total of 14 years." "Wuschi" moved from VSV to Wacker Innsbruck in January 2011, before moving on to WAC in July 2014. He then docked at Austria Klagenfurt in July '22. "I was also lucky that I was spared more serious injuries."

"Wuschi" Wernitznig, coach Peter Pacult and Chris Cvetko (from left) had a lot of fun at the Austria curling tournament! (Bild: Kuess Josef/Kuess)
"Wuschi" Wernitznig, coach Peter Pacult and Chris Cvetko (from left) had a lot of fun at the Austria curling tournament!
(Bild: Kuess Josef/Kuess)

"Europe" and the championship round
His highlights? "Of course the appearances with WAC in the Europa League. We played against top teams like Dortmund, Tottenham, Roma and Feyenoord. Nobody can take those memories away from you. The time in Klagenfurt is also a dream. We made it to the championship round three times in a row - nobody really thought we could do that."

Eliminate own mistakes
But Violett are currently going through tough times. They've lost four games in a row - and now they're going to Salzburg. "We're currently making too many mistakes, we have to stop that. Our goal has to be to play to nil. You can only overcome a phase like this with hard work. Every player has to deliver a top performance."

Cvetko also in the spotlight
Christopher Cvetko can also look forward to a very special assignment: it would be Bundesliga match 100 for the fighter's heart.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf