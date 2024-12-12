The legend club beckons for one Klagenfurt player

"That's amazing! 400 games is quite a house number. Of course that makes me proud. But to be honest, it doesn't seem like that long. I've been playing in the top division for a total of 14 years." "Wuschi" moved from VSV to Wacker Innsbruck in January 2011, before moving on to WAC in July 2014. He then docked at Austria Klagenfurt in July '22. "I was also lucky that I was spared more serious injuries."