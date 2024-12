A friend and great supporter of Upper Austria

Purchase of the salt works

Androsch was closely associated with the Salzkammergut region in particular. From 1997, he was co-owner of Salinen Beteiligungs GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Salinen Austria AG. Together with the then head of RLB-OÖ, Ludwig Scharinger, he bought the salt works from the state and held 43 percent of the company. No wonder Hannes Androsch was nicknamed the "salt baron", especially in the Salzkammergut region. Whether in Bad Ischl or Ebensee, Hannes Androsch appeared in public time and again and was not sparing with criticism and admonishing words until his old age.