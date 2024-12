Mother wrongly collected care allowance for son

82,297 euros in damages

For several years, she pretended to the authorities that her older son was caring for her younger, severely disabled son and that she was paying him for his caring services - but this was never the case! The woman was completely unwise: she even claimed care allowance for periods in which her older son was in prison for various offenses. In addition, she applied for support money for caring relatives and care allowance for her disabled son, even though she and her family had been living abroad almost continuously since 2020, according to police investigations. The resulting loss amounts to 82,297 euros!