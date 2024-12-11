Green accents in the blue-governed Nibelungen town

The city's top priority has always been the safety of its citizens. For this reason, the fire department's equipment will be modernized and the corresponding budget funds for a rescue fire truck, operating equipment and technical equipment amounting to around 880,000 euros will be provided. The focus is also on bridge renovations and flood protection. Necessary work is planned in the Emsbach, Ermenbach, Gießenbach and Gillbach. Planning for the Emserache flood protection project will also be continued.