Budget in Hohenems
Green accents in the blue-governed Nibelungen town
The leaders of the town of Hohenems, led by Mayor Dieter Egger (FPÖ), are preparing for a consolidating year 2025 in view of the continuing very difficult economic situation. The budget estimate is characterized by declining revenue shares and continued increases on the expenditure side.
The total expenditure of the city of Hohenems will amount to EUR 58.55 million in 2025. "With an investment ratio of 13 percent, the city is also committed to a consistent austerity course and the further development of infrastructure," explains Dieter Egger. The city is spending around 7.4 million euros on investment projects. External debt is nevertheless declining, falling by 343,000 euros. Per capita debt also fell slightly from 2068 euros to 2044 euros. The reserves remain constant.
Blue mayor with green themes
"The focus on the environment and soft mobility is a major concern for me and for us as a town," emphasizes Dieter Egger. Of the approximately 1.9 million euros budgeted for this area, the lion's share will go towards climate protection measures, 1.3 million euros of which will go towards the municipal share of costs for the Unterland rural bus.
Further investments will be made in the expansion of the cycle path network, neophyte management, wood chip heating for the Reute elementary school and kindergarten, the Ried regional landscape development concept, the green space concept and land unsealing. Funds are also available for the "StadtRad" campaign, bicycle promotion, bus shelters, the senior cab and the "KlimaTicket Österreich Jugend".
Associations, institutions, business
"Volunteering has always been the city's greatest treasure and will remain a central concern that will continue to be actively promoted in 2025," explains Egger. Despite turbulent times, there has been a budget increase in the area of sports, club and business development. A good 4.8 million euros have been budgeted in total.
Another large chunk of the budget is the completion of the Rathaus-Quartier project, which has a remaining amount of around 2.7 million euros in the 2025 budget. Other major infrastructure projects are also planned in the area of road construction and maintenance.
Safety and flood protection
The city's top priority has always been the safety of its citizens. For this reason, the fire department's equipment will be modernized and the corresponding budget funds for a rescue fire truck, operating equipment and technical equipment amounting to around 880,000 euros will be provided. The focus is also on bridge renovations and flood protection. Necessary work is planned in the Emsbach, Ermenbach, Gießenbach and Gillbach. Planning for the Emserache flood protection project will also be continued.
Greens vote in favor of the budget
At the city council meeting on Tuesday, the budget was approved with 17 votes from the FPÖ and 5 from the Greens and independents. One representative of the Greens and non-partisans voted against. There were 4 votes against from "Ems isch üsr" and the representative of the "Steinbruch-Gegner" and everyone from the SPÖ also voted against.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
